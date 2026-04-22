Brooks finalist for Blythewood town manager; Simon withdraws

Finalists interviewing for Blythewood Town Manager position are, from left: Thomas Brooks, Nicholle Burroughs, and Douglas Polen

BLYTHEWOOD – One of three finalists for the position of Blythewood town manager, William Simon, withdrew from the selection process on April 7.

Town Council announced Monday that semi-finalist Thomas Brooks has been selected to advance to the finalist interview stage, joining Nicholle Burroughs and Douglas Polen.

Brooks currently resides in Saluda, South Carolina. He brings more than 20 years of managerial, director-level, and senior leadership experience spanning both the public and private sectors.

Brooks served as City Manager for the City of Clinton from 2012 to 2022, and as Town Administrator for the Town of Saluda from 2022 – 2024. He has served as a Partner with Melvin Investment Partners since February 25 where his responsibilities include evaluating investment opportunities, serving as a permitting and government liaison, and managing projects. In addition, he has worked with Green-Assets Carbon Mitigation Business Development since 2011 to the present, acting as a liaison between landowners and companies involved in carbon project development.

Brooks a graduate of the College of Charleston, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in biology in 1999.

His previous experience includes roles as environmental management administrator, development manager, planning director, and business development officer. His areas of expertise include budgeting, project management, planning, zoning, and economic development.

Brooks’ professional development and service include graduating from the South Carolina Governor’s Executive Institute and serving on the boards of the Piedmont Municipal Power Agency, Laurens County Economic Development Corporation, and Clinton Economic Development Corporation.

Brooks will be interviewed alongside finalists Nicholle Burroughs and Douglas Polen on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, at 4 p.m. at Town Hall.

Town council members say they desire to have the new town manager begin work on June 1, 2026.