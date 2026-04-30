Blythewood man arrested for kidnapping, assault and more

BLYTHEWOOD – A Blythewood man has been arrested in Union County, SC, on charges of kidnapping, grand larceny of a motor vehicle, and assault and battery of high and aggravated nature.

Joseph Boykin, Jr., 63, was arrested on April 22, after being involved in a domestic incident at a motel in Union County, according to an incident report.

When Union County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a reported assault in the early morning hours of April 19, the suspect had fled, and officers found a female victim in the motel laundry room with significant swelling on the left side of her face and eye, according to the report.

She also had marks on her wrist where she had been tied and restricted, officers stated. Due to her injuries, she was transported to Union Medical Center for treatment.

Officers obtained a search warrant to enter the motel room and were able to positively identify the suspect as Boykin, the incident report stated.

The Richland County and Union County Sheriff’s departments issued bulletins warning the public that Boykin was on the run, armed, and violent.

On April 22, Boykin was taken into custody, according to officials.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and Richland County Sheriff’s Department were involved in apprehending Boykin. The investigation by the Union County Sheriff’s Department is ongoing.