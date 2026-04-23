Authorities search for ‘armed and violent’ kidnapping suspect with ties to Blythewood

RICHLAND COUNTY – Richland County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help in locating 63-year-old Joseph Boykin Jr., a man wanted in connection with a violent investigation involving kidnapping, assault, and larceny.

The sheriff’s department issued an urgent notice on Wednesday, April 22, warning residents that the suspect has significant ties to the Blythewood area and should be considered extremely dangerous.

Boykin is described by law enforcement as being armed and violent. Because of the nature of the charges and his history, officials have issued a “do not approach” order, advising anyone who spots him to maintain their distance and contact the police immediately. Investigators are focusing their search efforts on the Blythewood community, where Boykin is known to frequent and maintain personal connections.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is urging anyone with information on Boykin’s whereabouts to call 911 or contact their office directly at 803-576-3000. For those who prefer to provide information anonymously, tips can also be submitted to CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Law enforcement reminds the public that any information, no matter how minor it may seem, could be critical to safely resolving the investigation and bringing the suspect into custody.