Threatening call to Westwood High School deemed a hoax

BLYTHEWOOD — Westwood High School was placed on lockdown Tuesday afternoon following a threatening phone call that law enforcement officials later determined was a hoax.

According to a statement emailed to The Voice from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, the school received the threatening call during afternoon hours and immediately initiated emergency lockdown procedures. The activation of the lockdown automatically notified law enforcement.

Deputies responded to the campus and conducted a sweep of the facility. Following an investigation, officials determined the call was not a credible threat.

“It has been determined the phone call was a hoax,” the sheriff’s department said in the emailed statement.

By 1:30 p.m., law enforcement had begun clearing from the school. No injuries were reported.

Authorities have not released details regarding the origin of the call or whether any suspects have been identified.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.