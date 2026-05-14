Round Top Church breaks ground on Impact Center

BLYTHEWOOD – Approximately 50 people attended Tuesday’s groundbreaking for the Round Top Baptist Church’s new Impact Center.

The 500-square-food center will house several rooms dedicated to the center’s mission: storing clothing, food, and furniture that will be provided free of charge for those in the community who need a helping hand.

Attendees were welcomed by Saundra Trower and led in prayer by the church’s Pastor Fleming McClinton. Deacon James Glymph gave the greeting. The church’s Facility Chair Person, Constelena Cunningham, elaborated on the mission the Center would make possible – to feed and clothe those in need.

Turning the ground were, from left: Cummingham, Glymph, First Community Bank Manager Alan George, Pastor McClinton, Trustee Chairman Napoleon Tolbert, and Trower. The board of deacons also participated in the groundbreaking ceremony.

According to McClinton, construction was expected to begin on the Impact Center on May 13 and is expected to be completed around September.