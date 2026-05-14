County to take first rezoning vote Tuesday

BLYTHEWOOD – On Tuesday night, May 19, county council will take the first of three scheduled votes on whether to approve R2 zoning on 157.44 acres on Fulmer Road. Located across the street from Ashley Oaks, the tract sits in close proximity to other properties in some stage of possible rezoning for higher density residential zoning.

Based on a gross density calculation, the maximum number of dwelling units that can be built on the 157.44-acre site is approximately 472 dwelling units.

County council will also vote Tuesday night on whether to rezone 80.76 acres at 9317 Wilson Boulevard to R3 zoning. Based on a gross density calculation, the maximum number of units for this site is approximately 484 single-family dwelling units.

Separately, a 60.5-acre property on Fulmer Road that is located within the Town of Blythewood limits will come before the Blythewood Town Council on Tuesday, May 26. Developers are requesting R-5 zoning, which allows single-family detached units, duplexes, multi-family units, manufactured homes and, as a special exception, mobile home parks.

The Richland County Council will hold public hearings for the 157.44-acre property on Fulmer Road and the 80.76-acre property on Wilson Boulevard on May 19, at 7 p.m. in the county council chambers at 2020 Hampton Street, Columbia.

The Blythewood Council will hold a public hearing for the 60.5-acre property on Tuesday, May 26, at 6 p.m., at Blythewood’s Doko Manor.

For all of these public hearings, residents will be allowed to speak for or against the rezonings, but must arrive at least a few early to sign up to speak. The Richland County public hearing will be the only time residents will be able to speak to the two county rezonings, even though the council will hold two more votes.