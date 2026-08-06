Winnsboro Town Council approves first reading on 1,650-home/mixed-use development

Map: Ashley Ghere

Public Hearing Set for Aug. 18, Prior to Final Vote

WINNSBORO – The Winnsboro Town Council voted Tuesday night to pass first reading of an ordinance to rezone approximately 602.3 acres along Highway 34 from R-1 (Single-Family Residential) to PDD (Planned Development District) for a 1,650-home subdivision named The Parks at Fairfield.

The vote was held during a special called meeting and public comments were not included on the agenda.

The development is made up of four parcels of property, three of which were annexed into the town in July. The fourth parcel was annexed in 2023. All four parcels are owned by Timberland Assets LLC and Tern II Assets LLC – a 0.78-acre tract (tax map No. 165-00-01-031-000); a 24.51-acre tract (tax map No. 165-00-011-000), a 1.82-acre tract (tax map No. 165-00-01-030-000), and a 575-acre tract (tax map No. 165-00-01-005-000). Tru-Scout Properties is the developer for the project.

The rezoning request by Tru-Scout Properties LLC, on behalf of Timberland Assets LLC and Tern II Assets LLC, went before Winnsboro’s Planning Commission on July 2, at 4 p.m. The commission recommended that Town Council approve the rezoning.

A 30-page document about the rezoning is posted on the Town’s website. The document includes a rendering of the layout of the 602.3-acre PDD development.

The property, under PDD zoning, will consist of two types of zones: a residential zone and mixed-use zones, as shown on the concept plan. According to the proposal, the residential zone will be made up of pods of single-family detached dwellings, single-family attached dwellings, townhouses, condominiums, and multi-family communities. The size and types of homes, lots, and open spaces will vary between individual pods. The mixed-use zones are intended to be primarily commercial and retail in nature but will also potentially incorporate civic space and apartments and other multi-unit housing, according to the concept plan.

Under PDD zoning, up to 1,050 residential units would be allowed in the residential zone and up to 600 residential units in the mixed-use zones.

Each residential pod is expected to include a park and recreational space.

The concept plan calls for the following division of the 602.3 acres:

15 acres of proposed civic use

50.9 acres of mixed use (commercial and retail)

401.2 acres of residential use

12.3 acres of amenities area

112.9 acres of open space

The next step for the Town is to approve a development agreement. The developer will then submit site plans for the project to staff for review and approval.

According to the concept plan, due diligence and site work will take approximately one to two years before construction can begin.

A public hearing on the rezoning will be held at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, prior to the final vote. The meeting will be held in the Town Clock building located at 100 S. Congress St. in Winnsboro. The general public is invited to attend the public hearing and sign up prior to the meeting to speak for or against the rezoning.