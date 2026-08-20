Williams named new Muller Road principal

BLYTHEWOOD – Richland School District Two has selected a veteran administrator and instructional leader to take the helm at Muller Road Middle School.

Williams

Last week, the district announced the appointment of Melanie Cleare Williams as the school’s new principal. Williams brings more than 25 years of education experience to the position, ranging from classroom instruction to state-level leadership.

Williams most recently served as the assistant principal of instruction and seventh-grade assistant principal at Dent Middle School, a role she held for the past six years. During her tenure there, she was credited with spearheading instructional improvement efforts through data analysis, teacher coaching, and curriculum alignment.

“Mrs. Williams is a dedicated, student-centered leader with a strong record of supporting teachers, building meaningful relationships and using data to improve student outcomes,” said Richland Two Superintendent Dr. Kim D. Moore. “Her experience in leadership, instructional coaching and school improvement will serve the Muller Road Middle School community well.”

Williams’ career within Richland Two also includes a six-year stint as an assistant administrator at Richland Northeast High School from 2013 to 2019.

Beyond the district level, Williams served as an education associate in the South Carolina Department of Education’s Office of School Transformation. In that capacity, she provided technical assistance and professional development to district and school leaders across the state, focusing on continuous improvement planning.

She began her career in Richland School District One at Eau Claire High School, where she spent over a decade as an English teacher and department chair. During her time in the classroom, she led initiatives that resulted in a 90 percent HSAP passage rate in English among first-time testers.

“I am honored and excited to join the Muller Road Middle School family,” Williams said. “I look forward to working alongside our students, staff, families and community to build on the school’s strengths, foster a positive and inclusive culture, and ensure every student has meaningful opportunities to grow.”

Williams holds an Education Specialist degree in Instructional Leadership and a Master of Education from Cambridge College, as well as a Bachelor of Arts in English from the University of South Carolina. She is also a graduate of the South Carolina Department of Education’s Instructional Leadership Academy and the Richland Two Assistant Principal Institute.