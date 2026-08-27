What’s happening at Town Hall?

Blythewood Town Manager Doug Polen

Blythewood Town Manager Doug Polen sends a weekly update to council members every Friday. It is not only a window into the world of Town Hall but a regular update on projects and plans that the public will be able to follow from week to week.

Week of August 17 – 21, 2026

Public Works

The Town is still waiting for results of the Air Quality test at Town Hall. Pulliam Restoration has contained the rear office and has been dehumidifying that office while awaiting the air test results. As soon as the air results are in, I will communicate those to Council. Likewise, Pulliam will design any required mitigation upon receipt of the air quality data.

Broom Heating & Air Conditioning completed their repairs of the ductwork and the outside air unit Wednesday morning and the humidity in Town Hall has been noticeably reduced.

The Town has received three quotes for encapsulating the crawlspace and adding a permanent dehumidifier in that area. Staff believes that going forward with this makes good sense for the long-term maintenance of Town Hall. We will complete any required mitigation with Pulliam and then pivot to the encapsulation project.

Jason Moseley, Public Works Director, and his crew have been working on irrigation maintenance and the pumps are now up and running appropriately.

Repairs to the Palmetto Citizens Amphitheater Roof began Monday, August 24. Marketing & Events

Jordan Langland, Marketing & Special Projects Manager, has begun work on a Trunk or Treat event to be held at Doko Meadows Park.

Likewise, Jordan has begun preparations for the annual Christmas Tree Lighting and Parade events.

Planning & Zoning

Kirk Wilson, Building and Zoning Analyst, and I held interviews with the two finalist firms from the comprehensive plan request for proposals. Following these interviews, Kirk and I selected Bolton & Menk as the Town’s preferred planning consultant and will begin contract negotiations next week. Bolton & Menk is a well-respected planning firm with multiple offices in the Carolinas, and they are partnered with Arnett Muldrow (Community Character & Placemaking) and Studio Main (Landscaping), two very experienced firms from the upstate. We hope to bring the contract to Council for approval in September, along with a presentation by the team.

On Monday Aug. 17, Mayor Pro Tem Fripp and Councilmember McKenrick attended the Central Midlands Council of Governments Long Range Plan Stakeholder meeting at the Community Center in Earlwood Park.

On Thursday, Aug. 20, Mayor Griffin and Kirk attended the Blythewood Road and US 21 Steering Committee meeting held at Doko Manor.

Administration

I have been working with Paul Moscati and Michaela Barno of the Doko Meadows Park Foundation and Town Attorney Pete Balthazor on crafting a Memorandum of Understanding between the Town and the Foundation to formalize our relationship. Suggestions include amending the Foundation bylaws to make the Council representative an ex officio member rather than a voting member, emphasizing the separation between the two bodies. Pete and I will continue to work on this with the help of the Foundation Board, and I hope to have a draft MOU to Council in September.

I completed my Supervisory Practices training this week and will be attending Certified Public Manager program orientation in two weeks on Sept. 2.