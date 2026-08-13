What’s happening at Blythewood Town Hall?

Blythewood Town Manager Doug Polen sends a weekly update to council members every Friday. It is not only be a window into the world of Town Hall but a regular update on projects and plans that the public will be able to follow from week to week.

Week of August 3 – 7, 2026

Public Works staff pressure washed the Doko Manor porches and loading dock, and plan on pressure washing Town Hall next week.

The audio equipment at the Palmetto Citizens Amphitheater has been placed in storage to protect it from weather exposure until it is needed for future events.

The irrigation system has been experiencing issues with the modem and repairs are scheduled for next week.

Staff picked up trash and signs throughout Town this week.

Marketing & Events

Despite lower-than-hoped attendance due to the rain, Friday’s Purple Heart Day ceremony was a success. Thank you to Jordan Langland and Town Staff for their work organizing this important event honoring Purple Heart recipients.

Planning & Zoning

Sharon Durst, Town Clerk, Kirk Wilson, Town Planning Analyst, and I have reviewed the Comprehensive Plan proposals and will be interviewing our top-ranked firms in the upcoming weeks.

Administration

Mayor Griffin, Mayor Pro Tem Fripp, and I met with Richland County Council Members Gretchen Cooper and Derrek Pugh, along with County Planning Staff, to discuss land planning in the unincorporated areas surrounding Blythewood. We had a very productive conversation and look forward to coordinating with the County as the Town begins its comprehensive planning process.

I met with Paul Moscatti and Michaela Barno from the Doko Meadows Park Foundation this week and had a very productive conversation. I will be reaching out to Town Attorney Pete Balthazor to draft a Memorandum of Understanding between the Town and Foundation to clearly define our relationship and responsibilities to each other.

I met with Dab Stapleton and Janet Moak from the Blythewood Chamber of Commerce to discuss the relationship between the Town and Chamber and opportunities to work together in support of the Town’s business community.

Next week I begin my South Carolina Certified Public Manager program. I will be in Columbia Wednesday and Thursday for their Supervisory Practices course.