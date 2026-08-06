What’s happening at Blythewood Town Hall?

Blythewood Town Manager Doug Polen sends a weekly update to council members every Friday. It is not only be a window into the world of Town Hall but a regular update on projects and plans that the public will be able to follow from week to week.

Polen

Town Manager Update for week of July 27 – 31, 2026

As always, the Public Works team has been hard at work completing projects while cleaning and maintaining the park and the community.

I have been in contact with both SCDOT and Richland County Streets concerning the construction on Blythewood Road. Currently, all roadwork is scheduled for completion on September 25. While landscaping is not included in SCDOT’s project, staff is exploring ways to enhance the appearance of the roundabout through a future Town project. I will work on a landscape plan and encroachment permit for both the landscaping and an irrigation system to ensure the attractiveness of the roundabout.

Staff repaired apparent vandalism damage at the playground by removing and replacing a damaged section of concrete beneath the swing set to stabilize and secure the equipment.

Staff has been working with our HVAC vendor on repairs at Doko Manor, which are expected to be completed next week. Because the Manor’s HVAC systems are all approximately 12 years old, I will be preparing a request for proposals to establish replacement pricing, evaluate long-term replacement options, and secure a preventative maintenance contract to maximize the life of the existing equipment.

All electrical boring work at the park has been completed for the addition of new electric pedestals at the Manor parking lot. The new pedestals themselves should be installed by the end of August.

Amphitheater repairs continue with new felt on the roof and fascia added. The metal roof panels remain on order.

The roof replacement at the Public Works building has been scheduled and materials are on order. The roof work should be complete by the end of August.

All camera sight lines at Doko Meadows Park have been cleaned and vegetation cleared to ensure proper camera visibility. Staff will be meeting with our camera vendor, National Alert, next week to go over repairs and proper camera placement.

Staff completed the monthly playground inspection, hand-checking every nut and bolt, along with dozens of other safety items, to ensure our playground remains safe for families. This inspection requires two employees for approximately half a day each month.

Likewise, all Public Works vehicles are inspected every other month. Checks include tire inflation, oil checks, wiper fluid, and other associated maintenance work.

The water inlet plates at Doko Manor were leveled for pedestrian safety. Staff is looking at alternatives, as these metal plates have a tendency to wobble over time.

Staff identified and reported fifteen potholes for SCDOT repair. Additionally, they marked three signs near Blythewood High School that have been damaged and need replacement.

Lastly, new Public Works employee Jared Deweese has been hired and will begin work on Monday, August 3rd. I’m sure the crew will greatly appreciate the additional help!

Marketing & Events

Jordan Langland, Marketing & Special Projects Manager, has finished preparations for National Purple Heart Day on Aug. 6. The event will take place at Doko Manor at 5 pm and reservations are encouraged.

The Mayor and Town Staff attended a ribbon cutting at Fairway 24 on July 31. This new indoor golf spot is located at 733 D University Village.

Jordan has been working some possible event ideas for the future at Doko Manor and the Park. Nothing is set as of yet, but she is exploring a Halloween Trunk or Treat, Concert Series at the Palmetto Citizens Amphitheater, and summer festival.

Planning & Zoning

The Town received proposals from seven highly qualified planning firms in response to our Comprehensive Planning request, reflecting strong interest in helping shape Blythewood’s future. I will be forming a Staff committee to review these proposals and set up interviews in the coming weeks with a goal of bringing a recommended proposal to Council at the August meeting.

Kirk Wilson, Building & Zoning Analyst, Mayor Pro-Tem Fripp, and I met with representatives of the Berrian Property development to discuss the possibility of reapplying for a rezoning. Discussions remain preliminary, and no application has been submitted, but we are exploring a modified application that would come back before Council later this year.

Administration

Finance Director Jennifer Edwards and I have been reviewing banking and financial services to ensure the Town is receiving competitive pricing and maximizing the value of taxpayer dollars.

I will be meeting with Paul Moscatti and Michaela Barno next week to discuss the Doko Manor Foundation and the Town’s relationship with the Foundation.

The Town’s business license software will begin accepting payment for hospitality and accommodation taxes beginning next week, making the H- and A-tax much smoother for our businesses.

Training began this week on the Town’s two new software applications from Civic Plus. Doko Manor Operations Director Kim Kascur, Jennifer Edwards, and Jordan Langland worked with Civic Plus on the Manor scheduling and booking software, while Town Clerk Sharon Durst, Kirk Wilson, and I kicked off training with the new Agenda Management software. We are aiming to go live with both applications in October. These systems will improve online reservations, agenda preparation, and customer service.