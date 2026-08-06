Westwood senior elected to national leadership council

Kameron Haynie | Contributed

BLYTHEWOOD — Kameron Haynie, a senior at Westwood High School, has been selected to represent South Carolina on the national Youth Leadership Council (YLC).

Haynie was elected by his fellow state delegates during the Washington Youth Tour, a program sponsored locally by Fairfield Electric Cooperative. The national council is organized by the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association (NRECA).

As his first official duty, Haynie returned to Washington, D.C., at the end of July for “Basecamp.” The four-day program featured workshops and team-building activities designed to prepare the 45 council members from across the country for their year of service.

“I’m expecting to grow tremendously as a leader, both this week and in the next year as I represent SC on a national level,” Haynie said. “YLC is a chance for me to get involved in something larger than my own school and allows me to be part of a community that serves.”

Over the next year, Haynie will complete a local service project in partnership with Fairfield Electric, develop a formal speech, and participate in monthly virtual leadership and advocacy training.

“Fairfield Electric is thrilled to work with Kameron this year to expand his skills as a leader and help him contribute to our local community,” said Stephanie Martin, communications coordinator for Fairfield Electric. “It’s quite an honor to be selected… we should all be very proud of Kameron’s ability to represent our state on a national level.”

Haynie’s term will conclude in February at the NRECA conference in San Diego.