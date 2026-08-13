Trinity UMC to host Trinity Fest during Big Grab

BLYTHEWOOD – Trinity United Methodist Church in Blythewood will be joining the Big Grab Sept. 11 & 12 with Trinity Fest and a big yard sale at the church.

Freeway Music will provide live music, plus there will be vendor booths, food trucks, face painting, a bake sale, and more.

Trinity is soliciting contributions for the yard sale. All items such as furniture, books, bric-a-brac, household items are welcomed and will be tax-deductible.

Members of the community can also reserve table space on the campus – inside will be $35 and outside will be $25.

For inside space call Henrietta Payne at 803 250-6543. For outside space, call Elaine Estes at 803 517-9381.

The church is accepting donations right away and will offer limited pick up.

To donate books and CDs call Jeanette Smith at 803-730-3855.