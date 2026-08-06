Thursdays in August: The Revolutionary War in South Carolina

BLYTHEWOOD – Every Thursday evening in August the Blythewood Historical Society and Museum will present a program on a different aspect of the Revolutionary War in South Carolina.

The talks begin at 6:30 at the Langford-Nord House. Light refreshments will be served after each program, and then each night back in the Train Room “The Wood Boys”, Paul and Bob, will offer their “Beginners’ Guide to the Revolutionary War in South Carolina.”

Here are the first two programs:

Thursday, Aug. 6: Women in the Revolutionary War

Women played an extraordinary role in the Revolutionary War, especially in South Carolina. Millie West brought them to life. Spies, midnight couriers, guides, negotiators and swordsmen they were! Millie is a South Carolina history buff who has spent countless hours exploring the rich historical vestiges of our state. Her love of the fascinating, complex, and compelling history of the South is expressed in her vivid writing and riveting storytelling. Read about Millie West’s presentation of the heroic women patriots of the American Revolution in the Thursday, Aug. 13 edition of The Voice of Blythewood.

The Beginners’ Guide will cover an overview of the entire War in South Carolina.

Thursday, Aug. 13: A View of SC Backcountry Family Life During the American Revolution

University of South Carolina Distinguished Professor Emerita Arlene Bowers Andrews, PhD, MSW will present family life in the backcountry. Few would disagree with herthat the War was actually won at home. She will not only describe home life but also the social and psychological pressures faced by our women.

Arlene was trained as a psychologist and social worker. Her career focuses on research and practice to strengthen family life. Before retiring from the University of South Carolina, she taught graduate courses, directed family science research, and co-founded the Institute for Families in Society.

The Beginners’ Guide will cover Thomas Sumter.