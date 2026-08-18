Skeletal remains found in Jenkinsville identified as missing Columbia man

FAIRFIELD COUNTY — Skeletal remains discovered in a wooded area of Fairfield County almost three years ago have been identified as a Columbia man who had been missing for several months, according to Fairfield County Coroner Chris Hill.

The remains, which were found in November 2023 off State Highway 215 North in the Jenkinsville area, have been identified as Henry Louis Burton, Jr.

Burton was first reported missing to the Columbia Police Department by his family in June 2023. While the identification provides answers regarding his whereabouts, much of the case remains unknown.

At this time, officials have not determined a cause or manner of death. Investigators are still working to establish the circumstances surrounding Burton’s death and how his remains ended up in Fairfield County.

The case remains an active, ongoing investigation involving both the Fairfield County Coroner’s Office and the Columbia Police Department.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in piecing together Burton’s final movements. Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact Columbia Police Department Investigators Jessica Nowlin or Tim Holbrook at 803-545-3500.