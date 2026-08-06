Scout hires County Councilman Derrek Pugh

BLYTHEWOOD – Richland County Council Vice Chair Derrek Pugh, who represents portions of Blythewood, was hired by Scout Motors in June as the company’s South Carolina Senior Community Engagement Specialist, a high-profile position that will serve as the automaker’s primary liaison with communities across the state.

Pugh announced his new position in a Facebook post last week, saying he is “thrilled” to join the Scout Motors team.

“I’m thrilled to announce that I have joined the team at Scout Motors as the South Carolina Senior Community Engagement Specialist!” Pugh wrote. “In this role, I’ll be leading efforts to create strong connections between Scout Motors and the wonderful communities across South Carolina. I can’t wait to collaborate, engage, and make a positive impact together.

“Stay tuned for updates on how we’ll be working together to support our local communities! This opportunity is an absolute blessing to live and work in the same community.”

Pugh replaces Punam Patel, who held the post for two years before leaving the company earlier this year.

The appointment comes as Scout Motors continues construction of its $2 billion electric vehicle manufacturing plant in Blythewood, a project that has received significant support from Richland County Council of which Pugh has been a member since 2020.

In response to a request from The Voice, Scout Motors issued the following statement:

“Scout Motors conducted an extensive and thoughtful search to find the right person to represent us in the local community,” a Scout Motors spokesperson said. “Derrek Pugh has called Blythewood home for more than 20 years. His knowledge of the local issues and passion for South Carolina, particularly the Midlands, and vast experience as a community organizer for various organizations is what made him stand out during our hiring process. We look forward to having Derrek represent Scout Motors as we continue to grow and make a lasting, positive impact.”

Pugh is serving his second term on Richland County Council and was recently named chair of the I-77 Alliance, an economic development organization serving the I-77 corridor.

Pugh earned a bachelor’s degree from Benedict College and a master’s degree from Webster University. Prior to being elected to Richland County Council, he served stints on Blythewood’s Board of Zoning Appeals and Planning Commission.

Pugh was quoted recently in an area media outlet as saying, “I am fully committed to maintaining the highest standards of transparency, ethics, and accountability. I will strictly follow all appropriate compliance measures, disclosures, and oversight requirements.”

Earlier this year, Pugh was cleared by the South Carolina Ethics Commission following a six-month investigation into allegations involving his failure to pay more than $8,000 in rental fees for parties for his family members at the Manor, the Town of Blythewood’s event venue.

While the complaint was ultimately dismissed, Ethics Commission Chairman F. Xavier Starkes wrote, “the facts of this case are troubling,” adding that “the current scenario, at the very least, has an appearance of impropriety.”

The investigation stemmed from a complaint filed by a Town official after The Voice reported that Pugh had reserved the Manor for two family events in 2025 without paying the required reservation fees.

According to Manor records obtained through the South Carolina Freedom of Information Act, the rental charges for the two events totaled $8,200. Records indicate the reservations were entered as “No pay, per Mayor” and “per Mayor.”

The Ethics Commission investigated whether Pugh, a county government official, had violated the South Carolina Ethics Government Accountability and Campaign Reform Act by accepting free use of a government-owned facility.

In the January 2026 dismissal order, Starkes concluded there was insufficient evidence to prove Pugh received the economic benefit as the result of action taken in his official capacity as a county councilman, but that it resulted from his close friendship with Blythewood Mayor Sloan Griffin.

According to the commission’s findings, Mayor Sloan Griffin denied directing Manor staff to waive Pugh’s rental fees despite staff notations indicating otherwise.

The commission also found that after The Voice reported that Pugh failed to pay the rental fees, he negotiated the $8,200 fees down to $1,500, of which $500 was a refundable security deposit, according to reservation records.

“I appreciate the Ethics Commission looking into this,” said Blythewood Town Councilman Donald Brock, who filed the complaint. “I respect their decision to dismiss, but it does give me pause that it appears to be dismissed on a technicality. If they considered all facts and reached the conclusion that the Ethics Act wasn’t violated, so be it. The bigger takeaway is whether Mr. Pugh has paid the remaining $7,200 he owes to the citizens of Blythewood.”

Pugh has not yet responded to The Voice’s request for comment concerning any outstanding fees.