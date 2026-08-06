SC Women’s Open returns to Cobblestone Aug. 6

BLYTHEWOOD – The South Carolina Women’s Open returns to Cobblestone Park Golf Course in Blythewood August 6 – 9.

The four-day event kicks off with the Pro-am with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. on Aug. 6.

Open to men and women, the teams will be comprised of four amateurs and one professional.

There will be on-course prizes, beverages, a silent auction and an awards ceremony and entertainment by Keith Burns, founding member of the Grammy-nominated ACM & AMA award-winning, platinum-selling group Trick Pony.

The Senior Professional and Amateur tournament runs Aug. 7-8; the Open Professional and Amateur Tournament will be Aug 7-9.

Admission is free for spectators. Play begins at 8 a.m.

Bidding for the WSCGA Online Auction ends Monday, Aug. 10. Prices range from a foursome at Kiawah’s Ocean Course to private rounds at Old Barnwell, Colleton River, and The Country Club of Charleston.

For more information on the four-day event or to register for the Pro-Am, visit www.southcarolinawomensopen.com.