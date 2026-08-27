Round Top’s Emily Kladar named Finalist for R2 Teacher of the Year

Richland Two surprised Emily Kladar last week. | Richland Two

BLYTHEWOOD — Emily Kladar, a fourth-grade teacher at Round Top Elementary School, has been named one of five finalists for the 2026-2027 Richland School District Two Teacher of the Year.

Kladar, who represents the Blythewood-area school in the district-wide competition, was selected from a pool of top educators across the district’s 40 campuses. The finalists were announced recently following surprise classroom visits by Superintendent Dr. Kim D. Moore, school board members, and district administrators.

For Kladar, the nomination is the culmination of a lifelong interest in education that began in her childhood basement. She recalls her most treasured gift being a full-sized teacher’s desk, which she used to create a makeshift classroom where she taught younger siblings and neighbors.

Her path to the classroom was also shaped by a family tradition of service.

“In my family, instead of receiving birthday gifts, we donated to support a cause we cared about,” Kladar said. “At a young age, I often chose school supplies which I collected and delivered to different under-resourced schools around the country.”

Kladar’s perspective on education was furthered by visits to innovative schools in Las Vegas, Chicago, Mexico, and Hawaii. She earned her Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education from the University of South Carolina and has completed graduate-level coursework in classroom management.

Superintendent Moore praised the cohort of finalists for their dedication to student potential.

“These educators are relentless learners and impact-makers,” Moore said. “They stand out to their peers, administrators, and school families as the absolute best of the best.”

Kladar is joined in the final five by four other Richland Two educators:

Schantain Ellis Robinson, a child development teacher at Windsor Elementary.

Dr. Sharon Fleming, an early childhood teacher at Lonnie B. Nelson Elementary.

Ashley Sowell, a second-grade teacher at Polo Road Elementary.

Aris Wrightson, a culinary instructor and CTE department director at Richland Northeast High School.

The district will announce the winner of the 2026-2027 Teacher of the Year title at a later date.