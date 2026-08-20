Miracles, Massages, and Men with Perms: My Visit to Honor Hair Co.

Honor Hair Co. owner Ashley Wright styles Jeanette Smith’s hair. | Barbara Ball

BLYTHEWOOD – If a salon can make me look good while I’m still sporting a black eye, you know they’re doing something right.

I was recently invited to visit Honor Hair Co. and its owner, Ashley Wright. Naturally, my first question was about that name. Ashley told me she chose it because she wanted a virtue to strive for, believing that honoring her patrons is the heart of great service. Her goal is to make the experience just as valuable as the results. I was happy to hear that because I was there for both. She had my full attention!

Ashley put her policy to work immediately. After a careful consultation where she made sure she understood exactly what I liked, she led me to a surprisingly comfortable chair for a shampoo. That head massage was so good it took away all my evil thoughts!

Then came the tricky part: the trim. She got it just right—not too short and not too long—and followed it up with gel for body.

By the time she finished with the blow-dry and that life-saving curling iron, I was more than pleased. I looked really good!

While cut and color are the specialties at Honor, I quickly learned that the ‘old-timey’ salon days are over. All the staff are trained colorists and offer everything from highlights to a new term to me – gray coverage. It turns out that means keeping your natural shade while hiding the gray. That sounds like a plan to get behind!

I was surprised to find they don’t offer perms. Who would have ever thought that would happen!? As a matter of fact, I don’t remember seeing any old-timey dryers there!

The girls did let me in on a secret. It turns out, it’s mostly the men who are asking for permanents these days.

I bet they’re covering that gray too!

Those girls—Abby, Ava, Brittany, Emily—along with Ashley, are already making their mark. Abby even offers manicures!

They also stay busy with wedding events, traveling on-site to work with brides and bridesmaids. I can just imagine how much fun that must be.

I have a feeling the men in the wedding parties will be next. Those groomsmen could probably use a good hairstyle!

My own appointment was perfectly relaxed, and after my cute cut and blow-dry, I left looking really good. I couldn’t stop checking the back of my hair in my hand mirror—I simply couldn’t have been happier.

The shop is tucked into the new shops across from Food Lion – just a few doors up from Lizard’s Thicket. It is modern, bright, and comfortable – spacious and quiet.

Before you go, head over to honorhairco.com to check out photos of the salon and meet the team. Honor is located at 733-B University Village Drive in Blythewood. Give them a call at 803-830-3663—your hair (and your evil thoughts) will thank you!

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