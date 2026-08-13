Library to host probate conversation with Judge Brad Caulder

WINNSBORO — Fairfield County residents looking for clarity on the complexities of wills and estates will have the chance to hear directly from the bench this month.

Caulder

Probate Judge Brad Caulder will lead a “Community Conversation” at the Fairfield County Library on Monday, Aug. 24. The session is scheduled to run from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The program is designed to demystify the probate process, offering an informal environment where attendees can learn about their legal options and get specific questions answered. According to library officials, the session is intended to help patrons navigate the often-confusing legal requirements of probate with more confidence.

The event is free and open to the public. It will be held at the library’s main branch at 300 W. Washington St. in Winnsboro.

For more information regarding the program, residents can contact the Fairfield County Library at 803-635-4971.