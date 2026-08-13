Kelly Miller Elementary ranks No. 2 in SC for ELA Academic Growth

South Carolina Superintendent Ellen Weaver joined district officials and the Kelly Miller community in celebrating the school’s milestone growth at Tuesday’s academic pep rally. | photos/Fairfield County School District

WINNSBORO – Kelly Miller Elementary School has vaulted into the state spotlight, officially ranking No. 2 in South Carolina for academic growth in English Language Arts.

The historic achievement, based on the recently released 2025-26 SC READY results, was punctuated by significant gains in mathematics and science.

The community marked the milestone Aug. 11 with a high-energy academic pep rally that drew the state’s top education official. South Carolina State Superintendent of Education Ellen Weaver joined Fairfield County School District Superintendent Alvin D. Pressley to personally congratulate students and faculty on their surge to the top of the state rankings.

“The academic success at Kelly Miller Elementary School is a direct result of Principal Kathy Woodard’s leadership and the hard work and dedication of the entire Kelly Miller staff,” Pressley said.

Pressley noted that the school’s “family-oriented approach” is the engine behind the results. He said every staff member takes personal responsibility for the academic performance and well-being of every student, embodying the district mission of “Every Student, Every Chance.”

The celebration featured a meaningful homecoming for a special group of students: current seventh graders at Fairfield Middle School. These students were the sixth graders who sat for the 2025-26 exams, and they were invited back to their former campus to be cheered by teachers and younger peers for their role in the school’s success.

FCSD Trustee Chair Henry Miller, Winnsboro Mayor Demetrius Chatman, SC Board of Ed. Vice Chair Joyce Crimminger, SC Superintendent Ellen Weaver, KMES Principal Kathy Woodard, FCSD Trustees Sylvia Harrison and Joe Seibles, and FCSD Superintendent Alvin Pressley

Dr. Tracie Anderson Swilley, assistant superintendent of academics, said the No. 2 ranking is a testament to what is possible when a community aligns its efforts.

“Ranking second in South Carolina for ELA growth while also showing gains in mathematics and science is something worth celebrating,” Anderson Swilley said. “This is a celebration of the students, teachers, staff, families and community who continue to believe in what is possible for our children.”

Principal Woodard told the crowd that while the statewide recognition is a massive victory, the school is already looking toward the top spot.

“Ranking second in the state for ELA growth is an incredible accomplishment, but we know our work is not finished,” Woodard said. “We are proud of how far our students have come, and we are excited to continue building on this momentum.”

Pressley echoed that sentiment, noting that the results are part of a broader district initiative to “Grow Griffin Greatness” through data-driven instruction and high expectations.

“Second in the state is an accomplishment,” Pressley said. “Continued growth is the goal.”