Fireflies game to benefit Fairfield Community Food Bank

COLUMBIA — Fairfield County baseball fans can enjoy a night at the ballpark this month while helping to fight hunger back home.

The Fairfield Community Food Bank has announced a “Pack the Park” fundraiser in partnership with the Columbia Fireflies. The event will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 25, at Segra Park as the Fireflies take on the Charleston RiverDogs. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

The evening is designed as a family-friendly outing with a charitable mission. For every ticket purchased through a special promotional link, $5 will be donated directly to the Fairfield Community Food Bank.

The organization, which operates under the motto “Supporting One Another with Love,” provides essential groceries and support to families in need throughout Fairfield County. Fundraising events like “Pack the Park” are critical for the food bank to maintain its inventory and keep up with local demand.

To ensure that the $5 donation is credited to the food bank, supporters must purchase their tickets through the specific link provided on the event flyer or by scanning the official QR code.

For more information on the event or to learn how to support the Fairfield Community Food Bank, residents can visit the organization’s social media pages or contact them directly. Segra Park is located at 1640 Freed St. in Columbia.