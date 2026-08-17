Fire engulfs MLILY mattress plant

Photo of the fire from 3:25 a.m. Monday morning. | Contributed

WINNSBORO – A small fire that set off alarms at about 9 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 16 at the MLILY mattress factory appeared to be contained by about 6:30 that evening. The initial blaze involved a conveyor belt and some product but was confined to a small area, according to Stephens.

About 11:30 Sunday night, the fire erupted into a larger fire, engulfing much of the facility within an hour, according to Fairfield County Public Information Officer Gene Stephens.

The plant is located in the former Mack Truck plant on US Highway 321, just south of Winnsboro.

Fire units from Winnsboro, Rock Hill, Columbia/Richland County, Chester and Lancaster were on scene throughout the night.

Stephens reported to The Voice that the EPA was called to monitor air quality in the area, but that there was no immediate hazmat danger to residents.

No injuries have been reported.

“About 6:30 a.m. Monday, the fire appeared to be contained to a back corner of the facility,” Stephens said from a media staging area in the Walmart parking lot about two miles away. “A large plume of smoke is still visible from here but the Winnsboro Fire Chief Jamie Webb reported that the fire definitely seems to be smaller and less intense at this time.”

Highway 321 is closed between Highway 34 and Hwy 269.

The Fairfield County School District announced that district schools are operating under normal conditions.

According to Stephens, the investigation is ongoing as to exactly how and where the fire started.

Updates on the fire will be posted as they become available.

Photo of MLILY at 8:55 Monday morning. | Fairfield County Photo of MLILY at 8:55 Monday morning. | Fairfield County