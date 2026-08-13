Fairfield football has a new view

WINNSBORO – Friday nights at E.K. McLendon Stadium recently got a facelift in the form of a new press box. The project involved craning away the stadium’s original booth to make room for the new structure.
The improvement caught the eye of former Career and Technology Center Director and longtime Griffin supporter Robert Sharpe. While the new box offers a fresh look, Sharpe is looking for a fresh breeze. “Hope they put in an air conditioner,” Sharpe joked on the Facebook post. “That booth was tough at the beginning of the season!”