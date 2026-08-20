Fairfield County has a new ‘Blueway’

Kayak launch | Photo: Palmetto Trail

FAIRFIELD COUNTY – History was made last week on the banks of the Broad River as officials gathered to cut the ribbon on the first standalone Paddle TRACK Trail in the United States.

The two-day celebration, held Aug. 14–15 at the Alston Trailhead, marked the official launch of a new water-based adventure designed specifically for families and young explorers. The project is a collaboration between the Palmetto Trail and the national “Kids in Parks” program.

The festivities began Friday morning with a formal ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Alston Trailhead Kayak Launch. Local leaders, including representatives from the Town of Winnsboro, Fairfield County Chamber of Commerce and county officials, gathered to dedicate the facility, which provides safe and direct access to the Broad River.

The momentum carried into Saturday as families returned to the trailhead to celebrate National TRACK Trails Day. Participants were encouraged to trade screen time for river time, exploring the new “blueway” using self-guided activities designed to turn a paddle trip into a discovery-packed adventure.

Officials from the S.C. Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and the Congaree Riverkeeper were on-site Saturday to provide education on river health and safety.

Mary Roe, Executive Director of the Palmetto Trail, emphasized that the entire trail system is a free resource designed to foster an appreciation for South Carolina’s resources.

“Whether it is a nature-based trail or a blueway trail, access to the outdoors for children and families has amazing wellness benefits,” Roe said. “We are excited to offer the Palmetto Trail Paddle TRACK Trail as an opportunity to explore aquatic life on the Broad River.”

The launch of the paddle trail provides an opportunity to disconnect from devices and explore the outdoors.

Friday’s ribbon cutting kicked off the two-day celebration.

According to Palmetto Trail Communications Manager Kaitlin Saltzman, the project aims to help the community “put the phone screens down and reconnect” with the world. Saltzman noted that the initiative is a response to the digital saturation of the modern era, hoping to spark a lasting sense of outdoor adventure that improves mental and executive function skills in youth.

Beyond the new paddle trail, the Alston Trailhead continues to serve as a popular hub for the 10.8-mile Peak to Prosperity Passage, offering camping, fishing, and the 1,100-foot-long Broad River trestle bridge.

The Alston Trailhead and the new kayak launch are located at State Rd. S-20-35 in Little Mountain and are now fully open for public use. Families are encouraged to visit kidsinparks.com to register their adventures and earn prizes as they explore the nature found above, on, and below the waters of the Broad River.