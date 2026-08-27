County to host Data Center hearing on Aug. 31

WINNSBORO – Fairfield County Council will convene for a public hearing on Monday, Aug. 31, to address the proposed 12-month moratorium on data center development. This special session replaces the regularly scheduled council meeting and serves as a critical step before the final vote on Ordinance 856.

The push for a moratorium followed several weeks of public testimony where residents, particularly from Jenkinsville and western Fairfield County, voiced concerns regarding the industrial impact of large-scale data centers. Citizens pointed to heavy water consumption, high electrical demand, and noise pollution as primary threats to the county’s rural character and natural resources. While Council initially stated that no formal proposals had been made by developers, they eventually moved to initiate a one-year “pause” to research the industry and draft specific local regulations.

If finalized, Ordinance 856 will halt all new data center approvals for 12 months.

County Administrator Vic Carpenter noted that the county has already invoked the “pending ordinance doctrine,” a legal mechanism that prevents developers from filing for permits while the moratorium is under consideration. This ensures that no projects can be fast-tracked before the county establishes its own standards for water usage, groundwater protection, and waste discharge.

In addition to the county-wide moratorium, Council recently passed Resolution 2026-08 in a 6-1 vote. This measure adds a secondary layer of protection by specifically prohibiting the sale of county-owned land for data center use. The goal of both the ordinance and the resolution is to provide officials enough time to tour existing facilities in other South Carolina counties and consult with environmental experts before making a permanent decision.

The Aug. 31 hearing at 6 p.m. in the Winnsboro Council Chambers is the final opportunity for the public to provide input on the record. Following this hearing, the council will move toward a third and final reading. Once adopted, the 12-month study period will begin, during which the county plans to host a series of educational workshops and town halls for the community.