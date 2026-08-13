Council honors Lyles on retirement

Pelham Lyles with Fairfield County Council Chair Clarence Gilbert | photo/Fairfield County

WINNSBORO – Fairfield County Council members honored longtime Fairfield County Museum Director Pelham Lyles Monday evening with a proclamation recognizing her retirement after nearly three decades of preserving and sharing the county’s history.

The proclamation was presented during council’s Aug. 10 regular meeting and recognized Lyles, a Winnsboro native, for her years of service to the museum and the community.

“Lyles is a proud Winnsboro native. She helped introduce residents and visitors to the people, places and events that shaped Fairfield County and encouraged a greater appreciation for the county’s heritage,” the proclamation stated.

Council credited Lyles with inspiring “countless residents and visitors” to discover the community’s unique history while also fostering an appreciation for the environment.

The proclamation also recognized Lyles for a career characterized not only by her interest in history and education, but by her service to others.

“Her passion for history, education and service has left an impact that will be felt by this county for generations,” the proclamation stated.

A council spokesperson reading the proclamation said Lyles has been guided throughout her career by the Golden Rule, and cited her generosity, kindness and commitment to others as qualities that have defined both her work and the relationships she has developed throughout the community.

With her retirement from the museum, Lyles said she plans to turn more of her attention to several longtime personal interests, including opening an art studio where she can paint for her own enjoyment. She also plans to spend more time with her family, hike and continue pursuing her interest in science and nature.

After congratulating Lyles on her retirement, council members thanked her for her “years of unwavering dedication to Fairfield County,” and recognizing Lyles’ work to preserve the history that they said has helped make the community unique.

“Your legacy will continue to inspire us for years to come,” the proclamation stated.

Lyles was honored by the audience with a standing ovation.