Blythewood Town Hall expands online services

BLYTHEWOOD – Blythewood Town Hall is rolling out three new software programs designed to streamline operations, improve customer service, and make it easier for businesses and residents to interact with the town, according to Town Manager Doug Polen.

The new systems include an online portal that will allow businesses to make their accommodations and hospitality tax payments online. a new reservation and marketing platform for Doko Manor, and an agenda management software that will automate the creation, distribution and archiving of town meeting agendas and documents.

Online A- and H-tax Payments

Polen said businesses have long been able to renew their annual business licenses online, but until recently accommodations tax and hospitality tax payments had to be mailed or delivered to Town Hall.

“Our previous software could not handle accommodations tax and hospitality tax,” Polen said. “People would mail in a check or come in personally and drop off a check.”

With the new portal, businesses can now calculate the tax owed based on gross receipts and submit payment electronically through the same online system they already use to pay their business licenses.

“The software is now able to accept the hospitality and accommodations tax through the portal,” Polen said. “It saves time and energy on everyone’s part.”

The payments also flow directly into the town’s financial software, eliminating additional staff processing.

According to Polen, the online payment system became operational about a week ago, and letters were mailed to all accommodations and hospitality tax payers notifying them of the new option.

“We have already started receiving some funds through those portals,” he said.

New Software for Doko Manor

The town is also replacing the proprietary Pit Bull reservation system currently used at Doko Manor with CivicPlus event management software scheduled to go online in October.

Polen said the existing system requires the town to rely on outside vendors for even minor changes.

“If you want to make changes, we actually have to contact those guys and have them make changes,” he said. “Every change costs a fee, and it’s a little painful.”

The new software will allow town staff to manage changes in the venue’s website, pricing, and promotions internally.

The new software will:

updating photos and website content without outside assistance;

add features such as video tours;

create promotional pricing or seasonal discounts;

process reservation deposits and final payments online; and

give staff greater flexibility in marketing the facility.

Polen said the software is already used by many parks and recreation departments for reserving facilities and athletic fields.

“It’s a very powerful program,” he said. “I believe the improvements will make Doko Manor more competitive in the increasingly crowded wedding and event venue market while making it easier for customers to reserve the facility.”

Automating Agenda Process

The third software package is CivicPlus Agenda Management software, which Polen described as an industry-standard program he has used in previous municipalities.

Rather than having one employee manually assemble council packets from documents submitted by multiple departments, each staff member will prepare and upload his or her own agenda items directly into the system.

“If I’m working on a FOIA policy, I can write the staff report, upload the resolution, and other documents into one agenda item,” Polen said. “Those all get uploaded into the agenda proper, the packet and the email that goes to those who have requested to receive the agenda.”

He said the automated process should reduce errors and make agenda preparation more efficient.

The software also creates a permanent, searchable online archive of agendas, packets, and minutes.

Users will be able to search by keywords, subjects, property owners, tax map numbers or agenda items to quickly locate past actions by the Town Council, Planning Commission or other boards.

“You can literally type in ‘annex’ or a tax map number and find every time that subject has appeared in past agenda packets.” Polen said.

Polen said the software purchases target one of the town council’s strategic goals of improving efficiency through technology.

“By purchasing both CivicPlus programs at the same time, we also received a 20 percent discount,” Polen said. “I wanted to save the town some money and buy a program that I know works.”