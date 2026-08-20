Blythewood recognizes Purple Heart recipients

Photos: Barbara Ball

BLYTHEWOOD – Approximately 30 people attended the Town of Blythewood’s annual Purple Heart dinner on Aug. 6 at the Manor. Those attending included Purple Heart recipients and their families and Town Hall staff and elected officials.

The welcome was extended by Mayor Sloan Griffin, and Dr. Jacqueline Aiken, director of New Life Institute, sang the national anthem.

Mayor Sloan Griffin opened the evening with a proclamation designating Aug. 7 as Purple Heart Day in Blythewood.

The keynote address was given by SFC (Ret.) Harold Palmer, commander of the Department of S.C. Military Order of the Purple Heart.

Patriot of the Year Forrest Steglin

Following the address, Sergeant First Class (Ret.) Jamal Washington, who serves as Commander of Chapter 402 Military Order of the Purple Heart, presented Captain Forrest Steglin, a veteran of the United States Air Force (Ret.) and a professor at the University of Georgia, as Blythewood’s Patriot of the Year.

Steglin served as a B-52 navigator during the Vietnam War and was awarded the Purple Heart due to wounds suffered when his B-52 was shot down over Hanoi by a SAM-2 missile on Dec. 18, 1972. Steglin and the other crew members were rescued after ejection from the plane.

Washington said that Steglin was also awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross and Air Medal with oak leaf clusters.

“After his commitment to his country, he continued with a commitment to his local community,” Washington said. “Captain Steglin is a long-standing and highly motivated member of Purple Heart, with a drive and capacity to help and support other organizations and local groups. He is reliable, hardworking and also very friendly and approachable,” Washington noted.

Flowers were presented to Steglin to take to his wife who was not able to be present. Flowers were also presented to the wife of the speaker.

All Purple Heart members present were recognized.

Mayor Pro Tem Andrea Fripp, Councilman Donald Brock, and Councilwoman Trisha Hovis were also in attendance.

Hudson’s Classic Catering catered the dinner, courtesy of Town Hall.