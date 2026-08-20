Blythewood couple sues Richland County, Scout

Bill and Barbara Shives were recognized at a March 2024 town council meeting for their contributions and dedication to the Blythewood community. | File photo

BLYTHEWOOD — A 92-year-old man and his 84-year-old wife have filed a wide-ranging lawsuit against Richland County and Scout Motors Inc., alleging that the massive industrial development next to their longtime home has caused physical damage to their property, injured a guest, and ultimately forced them to abandon their residence.

The lawsuit, filed on Aug. 7, 2026, by William and Barbara Shives, paints a harrowing picture of life on the edge of a 1,570-acre industrial “megasite.” The Shives lived on their 24-acre property on Blythewood Road for decades, intending to stay for the remainder of their lives, the lawsuit states. However, according to the complaint, the assembly and development of the Scout Motors manufacturing plant turned their quiet residential life into a series of “ultrahazardous” disruptions.

Central to the lawsuit is the allegation that the massive scale of excavation at the Scout site—including the construction of a 65-foot-deep stormwater pond—permanently altered the groundwater table beneath the Shives’ property. The couple claims their septic system, which had functioned perfectly for over 40 years, failed as a result of these changes. Since construction began, the couple says they have been forced to pay out-of-pocket to have their septic tank pumped as often as once a week.

The complaint further details a “near-daily” barrage of blasting with high explosives. Because the Shives’ home sits on the same solid rock formation as the construction site, the lawsuit claims the concussions traveled through the stone, shaking the house from beneath.

On one occasion, the lawsuit alleges, the blasting was so intense it propelled rock and debris through the air and across the Shives’ property. The complaint states that debris from the site struck a guest of the Shives in the eye.

The Shives are not the only ones to raise concerns about the site’s management. The lawsuit highlights that on May 5, 2025,

the South Carolina Department of Environmental Services (formerly DHEC) entered a Consent Order against both Richland County and Scout Motors.

That order found that the defendants had failed to maintain proper erosion and sediment controls, resulting in the illegal discharge of sediment into the environment. The regulatory agency assessed a civil penalty of $1 million, which the lawsuit claims was paid by Richland County. Despite this, the Shives allege that sediment-laden runoff continued to wash out their driveway and invade their land.

The legal filing says the couple has been forced to purchase a smaller home elsewhere to escape the noise, dust, and vibration of the ongoing construction.

The lawsuit levels several causes of action against the defendants, including:

Trespass: For the physical entry of rocks, debris, and sediment onto their land.

Private Nuisance: For the persistent noise, dust, and vibration that interfered with their use of the home.

Strict Liability: Arguing that the use of high explosives is an “abnormally dangerous activity.”

Inverse Condemnation: Arguing that the county’s actions effectively “took” their property for public use without just compensation.

The Shives, represented by the Goings Law Firm, are seeking actual and consequential damages for the diminished value of their property and the out-of-pocket costs they incurred. They are also seeking punitive damages against Scout Motors Inc., alleging the company acted with “reckless, willful, or wanton” disregard for their rights.

A spokesperson for Scout Motors issued issued the following statement to The Voice.

“From day one, ever since Scout Motors was recruited to the Blythewood site by the State of South Carolina, we have gone out of our way to prioritize maintaining open lines of communication with the Shives family, neighboring property owners, and the broader community. Through direct outreach, community meetings, regular newsletters, community events, and dedicated community engagement personnel, we have worked diligently to keep residents informed, answer questions, and address concerns throughout the development of the project.

Because this matter is now the subject of pending litigation, we cannot comment on specific allegations in the lawsuit. What we can say is that Scout Motors remains committed to open engagement with the community and to ensuring that our construction activities are carried out safely and in accordance with applicable requirements and permits.”

As this project moves forward, our focus remains on being a responsible neighbor while delivering significant economic opportunities for the people of South Carolina.”

A jury trial has been demanded. As of press time, neither Richland County nor Scout Motors has filed a formal response to the allegations in court.