‘A labor of love’: FCCOA bids farewell to longtime director

Connor-Brewer, pictured front center, celebrated her retirement with FCCOA staff (from left) Susan Douglas, Katelyn Creech, Rebekah Boyd-Young, Liz Bankhead and Rachel Reid. | FCCOA

WINNSBORO — After nearly three decades of service to Fairfield County’s senior population, Angi Connor-Brewer, the longtime director of the Fairfield County Council on Aging (FCCOA), officially retired on Aug. 4.

Her departure marks the end of a 29-year career dedicated to improving the quality of life for local seniors, a tenure she described as a “labor of love.”

“The past 29 years have been a blast, filled with too many blessings to count,” she shared in a social media post on FCCOA’s page following her final day. “I’m extremely proud of the work we have done for Fairfield’s seniors. My heart remains with the seniors.”

Under her leadership, the FCCOA focused on its mission to empower older adults to live independently and with dignity. The organization provides various services, including nutritional support through programs like Meals on Wheels, social well-being initiatives, and resources to help seniors navigate the challenges of aging.

In the August edition of the council’s “Front Porch News” newsletter, staff members paid tribute to a director they said led with “integrity, kindness, and a genuine commitment.”

The tribute highlighted her role in building a workplace culture where staff felt valued, noting that her legacy is found in both the accomplishments of the organization and the “countless lives” she impacted.

The newsletter also shared several “Angi-isms” – frequent phrases that became hallmarks of her management style – including “Don’t reinvent the wheel,” “Document… Document… Document,” and her signature exclamation: “It was absolutely fabulous!”

Though she is moving on to new adventures, Angi’s influence remains deeply embedded in the Winnsboro-based nonprofit.

“Because of you, FCCOA is stronger, and each of us has been touched by your example,” the organization stated in its farewell message.

The FCCOA continues to operate from its office at 210 East Washington St., serving as a vital resource for the county’s elderly residents. For more information on their services and programs, residents can visit fairfieldcoa.org or call 803-635-3015.