12-year-old Brady Wolfe carries on the family business

Cobblestone resident Brady Wolfe competed in the Women’s Open on her home course last weekend. | photos/Brody Price

BLYTHEWOOD – For 12-year-old Brady Wolfe, golf is more than a sport—it’s a family legacy.

Wolfe

The daughter of Vanderbilt women’s golf Hall of Famer Chris Brady Wolfe and avid golfer and sports marketing executive Jason Wolfe, Brady and her brother Connor have grown up around the golf course, and live in the neighborhood surrounding Blythewood’s Cobblestone Country Club.

“My whole family was playing it, so it’s something we could do as a family. It’s been really nice,” said Brady Wolfe, who had picked up the clubs by age 5. “My brother went to tournaments with the boys, and ever since then I’ve loved competing and meeting new friends.”

Her love of competition steadily prepared her for the past year—the Heathwood Hall student had played for the Highlanders team in fifth grade, but she broke into the main rotation of varsity players last year as a sixth grader.

By season’s end Wolfe shot a 74-80-154 to lead Heathwood Hall in the 2-day SCISA girls state tournament at the Orangeburg Country Club’s Par 72 course. She finished fifth individually with a 38.4 nine-hole average.

“I was really proud of the way I handled myself at the tournament, especially with the older kids. It was really cool being on the team,” Wolfe said of the 2025 event. “Everybody was supportive of me, it was a really cool experience.”

Since then she has played in six American Junior Golf Association events and finished in the top 10 in three of them. Wolfe is ranked 508th nationally among girls of all graduating classes, and fifth nationally among Class of 2032 girls.

Most recently Wolfe placed seventh in the South Carolina Women’s Open Amateur Division. In three rounds she shot a 78-74-78 – 230, a 17-over-par finish. She came in one stroke behind Blythewood High School alum and East Carolina senior Ella Stalvey’s 229 total, and three strokes ahead of Blythewood’s Kylie Smith, who is a senior at Gray Collegiate Academy.

“It was awesome meeting everybody and it was really cool because it was my home course, it was in my neighborhood,” Wolfe said. “Of course everybody in the neighborhood was there and being supportive. I didn’t know we had a bunch of golfers at Blythewood. So many people are here in this area who are amazing at what they do.”

Wolfe, who will play in the Lady Bengal Invitational at the Wildewood Club Aug. 17, will open the Highlanders’ season with a team match at Ben Lippen Aug. 27. Outside of school competition, she is on track to qualify for the Drive, Chip, and Putt National Finals at Augusta National in early 2027, the Sunday before the Masters tournament.