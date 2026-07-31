Winnsboro truck driver dies in crash

WINNSBORO – A truck driver died in a crash just outside of Winnsboro on Wednesday, according to Highway Patrol Master Trooper William Bennett. The crash occurred at about 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29. on SC Highway 213 near the intersection with Pumphouse Road.

A 2013 Mack truck was traveling south on Highway 213 when it left the roadway, struck several trees, crashed through a fence and rolled on to the driver’s side. A tree landed on the passenger side of the truck.

The driver, identified as Johnathan Corneilus Ginyard, 33, of Winnsboro was the only occupant. He was entrapped in the vehicle and died on scene as a result of his injuries, according to Fairfield County Coroner Chris Hill.

An autopsy is being scheduled with Newberry Pathology in Newberry, SC to determine the cause of death. The Fairfield County Coroner’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol continue to investigate the accident.