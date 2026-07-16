Winnsboro set for July 24 glow run, concert double-header

WINNSBORO — Downtown Winnsboro is set to light up on Friday, July 24, as the Town of Winnsboro hosts its final installment of the 2026 Summer Concert Series alongside Fairfield Parks and Recreation’s first “Color Me Fit” Glow Walk/Run.

The joint event promises a high-energy atmosphere and a neon-filled summer finale.

Serious runners can take on the 10K race starting at 8:00 p.m., while those looking for a more relaxed pace can join the 1.5-mile Glow Walk or the 5K race, both beginning at 8:15 p.m.

Registration is available for $30 through July 24, with the fee increasing to $35 for those signing up on the day of the race. Register online at strictlyrunning.com.

Summer Concert

While runners hit the pavement, the rest of the community is invited to enjoy the final performance of the Winnsboro Summer Concert Series. The Southern Reflection Band will take the stage from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., providing a live soundtrack of country and rock favorites for the evening.

In addition to the music, several food trucks will be on-site, and beverages will be provided by Sarah-N-Geo’s.

The night is a joint effort between the Town of Winnsboro, the Fairfield County Chamber of Commerce, and Fairfield County Parks and Recreation.

For those ready to join the fun, packet pick-up for the glow run will be held at 795 5th Street on Thursday, July 23, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Friday, July 24, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Whether you are lacing up your running shoes or just bringing a lawn chair to enjoy the music, downtown Winnsboro will be the place to be on July 24.