Winnsboro man faces drug, firearm charges following traffic stop

WINNSBORO – A routine traffic stop led to a series of felony drug and weapons charges against a Winnsboro man Wednesday, according to the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office. Robert Antonio James Jr. was initially stopped by patrol deputies and arrested for driving under suspension, but a subsequent search and investigation uncovered a cache of narcotics and a stolen firearm.

James

During the initial arrest, deputies reported finding a quantity of cocaine base in James’ possession. This discovery prompted investigators with the sheriff’s narcotics unit to execute a search warrant at James’ residence on Oak Street. Inside the home, authorities recovered additional narcotics and a handgun.

James faces several felony charges, including two counts of possession with intent to distribute cocaine, third offense, and possession of cocaine base, third offense. He was also charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of possession with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain crimes.

Fairfield County Sheriff Will Montgomery said the case highlights the agency’s effort to remove illegal contraband from the streets. He noted that the department remains dedicated to protecting residents through proactive enforcement and thorough investigations.

James was transported to the Fairfield County Detention Center, where he remains held pending judicial proceedings. Officials said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be filed.