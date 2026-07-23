What’s happening at Blythewood Town Hall?

BLYTHEWOOD – If you’re a fan of Richard Scarry’s ‘What Do People Do All Day’ then you might also be interested in knowing what the staff at Town Hall does all day.

The Town’s new Manager, Doug Polen, sends an update to council members every Friday, outlining what he and his staff did all week. The Voice will be publishing that update every Thursday for the previous week. It will not only be a window into the world of Town Hall but a regular update on projects and plans that the public will be able to follow from week to week.

Here is the first update for the week of July 6 – 10. (There was no update for last week since Polen was attending the annual Municipal Association meeting in Greenville.)

I have been working on new ordinances and policies for the June meeting, including a Procurement Ordinance and associated Purchasing Policy. A newly updated Employee Manual and a Travel & Business Expense Policy are also near completion, but they may not be ready until the August meeting for adoption. Pete has been working on the FOIA policy as well, so we’re well on our way to having a comprehensive policy framework for the Town.

Kirk has begun work on a new Board of Architectural Review ordinance. Our goal is to craft an ordinance that clearly reflects Council’s intent regarding the role and authority of the BAR and provides the Board with clear direction for carrying out its responsibilities.

Jordan has prepared correspondence for each organization that has previously received “Outside Funding” hospitality or charitable contributions from Council. The letters explain the Town’s new application process and invite those organizations to submit funding requests directly to Council for future consideration.

While touring the Manor in June I noticed that the downstairs storage room was stuffy and could have a mold issue. Jason ordered an air-quality test and that proved to be true. We had some tables with mold issues, so they have been removed, and our HVAC vendor visited this week to provide a proposal for installing a mini-split unit similar to the one in the groom’s room. This will improve climate control and help preserve stored equipment, including the Town’s Chiavari chairs.

Jason has taken delivery of the new F-250 and will get it wrapped next week. I have also approved a quote on the strobe lights, so it should be fully outfitted shortly.

We have approved the quote on the amphitheater roof, and the contractor has put a new overlay on the wood to protect it while we await the permanent roofing materials

I have authorized our camera vendor to repair the cameras behind Town Hall that were damaged in the same storm that damaged the amphitheater roof

Jason’s crew is making room in our storage facility to house the desks currently in Sharon’s old office. Once that room is clean, I’ll begin evaluating options for a conference table to go in there.

This week Councilman McKenrick, Mayor Pro-Tem Fripp, and I met with the Executive Director and staff of the Richland County Recreation Commission. The Commission is finishing up their Comprehensive Plan, and we will make sure that our plan meshes with theirs. We discussed possible areas of cooperation, including opportunities for future programming at Doko Park.

I have been working with an area citizen, Ashley Gibbs, on a new Little Free Library at Doko Park. The old library is falling apart after years of sun, wind, rain, vandalism, and repair. The new library will be located closer to Town Hall in hopes of avoiding some of the damage that comes with being at the playground.

I have been accepted to the State’s Certified Professional Manager program, an 18-month, nationally accredited leadership development course run by the SC Department of Administration. The program begins in August and will proceed into 2028. I appreciate Council’s continued support for professional development and look forward to bringing what I learn back to the Town.

Finally, I will be in Greenville for most of next week attending the MASC Annual Meeting, so there will be no weekly report next week.