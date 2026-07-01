Turkey Farm Road bridge closed for repairs

BLYTHEWOOD — The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) announced the closure of the Turkey Farm Road bridge over Beasley Creek for essential maintenance and repairs.

The closure of the bridge, located on S-40-1694 in Richland County, began Monday, June 29.

According to SCDOT officials, the project is part of the state’s proactive bridge inspection and maintenance program. During the closure, work crews will install upgraded materials designed to improve the bridge’s structural integrity and extend its overall service life.

While the department aims for a swift turnaround, the project’s completion is weather-dependent. If conditions remain favorable, the road is currently expected to reopen to traffic by early July 2026.

SCDOT advises motorists to plan for alternate routes during the construction period.

“SCDOT asks that drivers slow down and pay attention to signs and crews when driving through the area,” the department said in a statement.

For real-time traffic updates and more information on state road projects, visit thescdot.org or use the 511 SC mobile app.