The Art Show opens in downtown Winnsboro

Barbara Yongue, center, with grand opening attendees. | Contributed

WINNSBORO – The Art Show opened on Congress Street with an evening reception on Friday, June 19, and a ribbon cutting on Thursday, June25. The shop. located at 107 N. Congress Street in downtown Winnsboro, is owned by Winnsboro artist Barbara Yongue. The grand opening show and sell event drew almost a hundred attendees from all over South Carolina and as far away as Georgia.

“It was a wonderful evening,” Yongue said. “The attendance was phenomenal; I sold 20 paintings and received three commissions. All around, it was a fabulous evening, and I felt the love and support from all who came.”

Guests enjoyed a buffet featuring a charcuterie board provided by Carlisle’s as well as a vegetable tray, ham delights, shrimp cocktails, benne wafers, ginger cookies and cheese wafers.

A native of Ohio, Yongue has lived in Winnsboro since 1991.

“All my life, I’ve been blessed with a gift to create art,” she said. “In pursuit of enhancing my abilities, I’ve studied with such renowned artists as Nelson Shanks, Daniel Greene, Janet Fish, Larry Moore, Tony Ryder, Charlie Hunter and others.”

Yongue said she loves painting people and landscapes but is varied in her choice of subject matter.

The Art Show will serve as a showcase for Yongue’s work exclusively.

Yongue said she does plan to host guest artists from time to time, but other than that, the shop is primarily for the show and sale of her own work. There are approximately 50 pieces of work on display.

Hours of operation are Wednesday through Friday, 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.