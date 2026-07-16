Special election primary set for Aug. 11

COLUMBIA — South Carolina election officials have released the official schedule for the special election to fill the U.S. Senate seat vacated by the recent death of Senator Lindsey Graham. The process will move quickly, with candidate filing set to begin next week and a statewide special primary scheduled for August.

Filing and Deadlines

The State Election Commission (SEC) announced that candidate filing for the federal office will open at noon on Tuesday, July 21, and close at noon on Tuesday, July 28. Individuals seeking the seat must file at the SEC in Columbia.

For voters planning to cast an absentee ballot, the deadline to apply is July 31.

The Special Primary

The U.S. Senate Special Republican Party Primary is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 11.

Election officials have clarified specific eligibility requirements for this primary based on state law. Voters who participated in the June Democratic Primary are not eligible to vote in the Aug. 11 Republican Special Primary. However, those who voted in the June Republican Primary—or those who did not vote in either party’s primary in June—are eligible to participate.

Early Voting Information

Early voting for the special primary will be available for a three-day window: Wednesday, Aug. 5, through Friday, Aug. 7. Early voting centers will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

In Fairfield County, early voting will take place at the County Voter Registration Office located at 315 S. Congress Street in Winnsboro. Voters must present a valid Photo ID to cast their ballot.

Runoff and Certification

If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote on Aug. 11, a Special Primary Runoff will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 25. Early voting for a potential runoff would take place Aug. 19–21.

The election results are scheduled to be certified by the counties on Aug. 27, with state certification following on Aug. 28.

For more information on polling places and voter registration, residents are encouraged to contact their local county voter registration office or visit the State Election Commission website.