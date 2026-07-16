SC House honors Green Energy Biofuel’s ‘circular economy’

House Representative Annie McDaniel, left, with Green Energy Biofuel’s Joe Renwick. | Contributed

WINNSBORO — The South Carolina House of Representatives recently passed a formal resolution honoring Green Energy Biofuel for nearly two decades of contributions to the state’s economy and environmental sustainability.

The resolution, sponsored by Representative Annie McDaniel, recognizes the company’s 18-year history of transforming waste into renewable resources. According to the House, the recognition highlights the company’s “exceptional contributions” to sustainable waste management, job creation, and environmental stewardship.

Founded in 2008, Green Energy Biofuel has grown from a local startup into a regional operation serving thousands of commercial and industrial customers across the Southeast. The company specializes in the recycling of fats, oils, and greases (FOG), as well as other organic waste streams.

These waste products are processed into renewable diesel feedstocks and compost, fueling what the company describes as a “circular economy” where waste is repurposed rather than discarded.

In a Facebook post, the company expressed gratitude to Representative McDaniel and the House of Representatives for the honor, noting that the recognition serves as a testament to the dedication of its employees and partners.

Headquartered in Winnsboro, Green Energy Biofuel continues to focus on expanding its capacity to produce renewable energy feedstocks, aiming to build a more sustainable infrastructure for South Carolina and the broader Southeast.