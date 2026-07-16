Sandfield Road bridge to close for repair July 20

Map: Ashley Ghere

BLYTHEWOOD – Blythewood drivers who frequent Sandfield Road will need to plan for a detour starting next week.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) announced Monday that the Sandfield Road bridge over Simmons Creek will close for repairs beginning Monday, July 20. The closure is expected to last approximately two weeks, according to department officials.

The repair project was triggered by a routine bridge inspection conducted as part of SCDOT’s maintenance program.

During the closure, crews will focus on repairing the bridge pilings. Officials stated the work is intended to improve the structure’s durability and ensure a safer, longer-lasting crossing for motorists.

SCDOT has established a detour for the duration of the project. While the bridge is closed, drivers are encouraged to follow all posted detour signage and allow for extra travel time.

Transportation officials also reminded motorists to slow down and stay alert for work crews and equipment when traveling in the vicinity of the construction zone.