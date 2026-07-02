Ribbon cutting set for July 11 at ALA

BLYTHEWOOD–The new American Leadership Academy in Blythewood will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony on July 11 at 10 a.m. to kickstart its inaugural school year. The school is set to open as the state’s largest brick-and-mortar public charter school.

Charter Institute at Erskine Superintendent Cameron Runyan, School Directors Dennis Dotterer and Jarred Strait, along with other special guests will be in attendance.

The ceremony will provide an opportunity for families and staff to explore the campus and learn more about the school’s academic offerings, patriotic culture, and leadership-focused virtues.

The tuition-free K-12 campus will feature a selection of competitive athletics, visual and performing arts, innovative science and robotics courses, as well as student-led extracurricular activities.

“The arrival of this state-of-the-art educational facility directly coincides with a historic economic boom in the region, most notably anchored by the massive new Scout Motors electric vehicle manufacturing plant nearby,” said Kylee Strickfaden, coordinator of communications for Charter Institute at Erskine. “As thousands of new families relocate to the Blythewood area for these high-tech manufacturing opportunities, the school’s sprawling campus provides much-needed, high-quality public school capacity.”

The school is located at 10301 Wilson Blvd.(formerly the S.C. Department of Public Safety building) in Blythewood.

For more information about American Leadership Academy Blythewood, visit alaschools.org/sc/blythewood.