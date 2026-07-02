Restoration of Wolfe House is underway

1948 Wolfe House Wolfe House under renovation

WINNSBORO – The historic Wolfe House that sits on S. Congress Street on the edge of downtown Winnsboro was constructed sometime prior to 1823 and is one of the oldest surviving residences in Winnsboro. While it is an important example of early nineteenth-century architecture in Fairfield County, it has seen better days.

Left vacant for years, the badly weathered house had fallen into such disrepair that it had become an eyesore instead of the stately home it once was. The house was recently purchased, however, and the new owner, working with Preservation South Carolina, has begun restoration to return the house to its glory days.

Originally built as a two-room-over-two-room dwelling, the house was expanded in the 1830s into its present four-room-over-four-room configuration.

Located one block south of the Town Clock and diagonally across from the Fairfield County Museum, the Wolfe House stands as a reminder of Winnsboro’s prosperity during the antebellum era. Remarkably, the home survived General Sherman’s march through the town in 1865, when dozens of buildings were destroyed by fire.

After years of searching for the right preservation-minded buyer, Preservation South Carolina sold the property last year. Preservations officials say they are thrilled to see this landmark come back to life.

Repairs are underway to the two-story front porch, including replacement of deteriorated flooring, railings, and ceiling materials. Structural stabilization has been completed in several areas, damaged exterior siding is being repaired, and the building has been secured to protect its historic fabric. Electrical upgrades are also underway to prepare the house for its next chapter.

These improvements represent the first phase of a restoration that will continue over the coming years, ensuring the Wolfe House remains a centerpiece of Winnsboro’s historic streetscape for generations to come.