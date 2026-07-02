New STEM principal sets high goals

WINNSBORO – There’s a new face leading Midlands STEM Charter School in Winnsboro, but she’s no stranger to Fairfield County schools, or to the work it takes to improve student achievement.

Corbett

Christine Corbett officially became principal July 1. She brings 28 years of experience in education as a teacher, reading coach, assistant principal and instructional leader.

A Fairfield County native who attended Richard Winn Academy, Fairfield Middle School and Fairfield High School, Corbett grew up in the Salem Crossroads community and now lives near Lake Monticello. She holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in elementary education, a master’s degree in educational leadership, South Carolina Reading First literacy certification from the University of South Carolina, and lower elementary Montessori certification.

Corbett was named Richland School District Two Teacher of the Year and Fairfield Primary School Teacher of the Year, which she said reflects her focus on strong instruction and high expectations for every child.

In an interview with The Voice, Corbett said she wants to bring that same philosophy to Midlands STEM.

“We’re putting in place everything needed to develop exceptional, well-rounded students with excellent academic and athletic opportunities at Midlands STEM,” Corbett said.

“We’re very excited to see where we’re going,” she said. “The enthusiasm of the staff and their willingness to take on more than just the classroom is going to get us where we need to go.”

One of the school’s greatest strengths, she believes, is its experienced faculty.

“We’re bringing on some wonderful teachers with an average 20-plus years of teaching experience across the board,” she said. “We’ll have on staff highly qualified, certified teachers from elementary through high school. A lot of us are retired public school teachers who are bringing in a wealth of knowledge to help grow the school academically.”

She also praised the school’s expanding athletic program under Athletic Director Coach Andy Hallett who was recently inducted into the SC Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame earlier this year.

“I just see the school expanding and growing in all areas,” Corbett said.

Raising Student Achievement

While the school’s enrollment has climbed, Corbett says the primary focus is improving academic performance.

“Our teachers have already begun working this summer to develop curriculum maps, pacing guides, and instructional plans designed to ensure every state standard is taught thoroughly and meaningfully,” Corbett said. “We want to make learning even more meaningful for the students.”

The school is also taking a close look at student assessment data to identify learning gaps before classes begin.

“We’re already going into data dives, looking at where our students were testing this past fall and creating plans to meet them where they’re coming in.”

Student progress will be monitored every four weeks.

“We’re going to be reviewing short little snippets of what we’ve taught and how the students have mastered it,” Corbett explained. “If they’ve mastered it, we move on. If not, we will look at what we’re going to put in place for those that need just a little bit more instruction?”

Corbett said she has established an ambitious but measurable goal.

“At the minimum, we will make five percent gains per year,” she said.

South Carolina’s statewide goal is to have 75 percent of students meeting or exceeding standards by 2030. Corbett believes Midlands STEM can reach, and even surpass, that benchmark.

Enrollment Continues to Grow

Corbett said enrollment continues to increase, with families still submitting applications for the upcoming year.

Most students come from Fairfield County, although the school is also attracting families from the Blythewood area despite not offering transportation outside the Winnsboro town limits at this time.

Her message to prospective parents is straightforward.

“Give us a year. Give us two years, and we’re going to show those changes in scores.”

Preparing Students for the Future

Corbett said another of the school’s greatest strengths is the many opportunities available to its high school students.

Through Midlands Technical College’s dual enrollment program, students can graduate with not only a high school diploma.

“They also have an opportunity to graduate with the associate’s degree already in hand,” Corbett said.

The school also partners with the South Carolina Governor’s School for Science and Mathematics, allowing qualifying students to take advanced coursework.

“Career and Technical Education pathways enable students to earn industry certifications in information technology, digital communications and healthcare while still in high school,” she said.

To that end, Corbett said she hopes to renew partnerships with Fairfield County School District’s Career Center.

She also hopes local businesses and industries will become active partners in education by offering internships, demonstrations and mentoring opportunities.

“I’d love to have those partnerships to show students the possibilities of where their education can take them,” she said.

Living Up to the STEM Name

Corbett said the school intends to make STEM education much more than hands-on classroom projects. She wants students to develop critical thinking and problem-solving skills beginning in the earliest grades.

“It’s that whole mindset of problem solving and looking at things in a scientific way,” she explained. “Teaching from a very young age to get kids to do critical thinking is imperative.”

Corbett said students will continue participating in the school’s Project Lead the Way activities and other STEM projects that connect classroom learning with real-world challenges.

This year, fifth graders will attend a week-long field study focused on aerodynamics and engineering. Corbett also plans to pair high school students with younger children each month for STEM mentoring activities.

She hopes local professionals, including drone operators, engineers and technology specialists, will visit the school’s classrooms to expose students to careers many have never considered.

Athletics Expand

Corbett said Midlands STEM continues to grow its athletic program with baseball, softball, cross country, girls volleyball, and boys and girls basketball.

Only one coaching position remains open.

“We have everyone in place except for our girls’ basketball coach,” Corbett said.

The school recently hosted a free volleyball camp that attracted students from throughout Fairfield County.

“It was a wonderful turnout,” she said.

Looking Ahead

As she prepares for her first year as principal, Corbett said she’s optimistic, not only because of the plans being developed, but because of the people carrying them out.

Teachers will report Aug. 3 for the fall semester, with students returning Aug. 10.

“We’re very excited,” she said. “We’re looking forward to this year.”

For more information about Midlands STEM, visit midlandsstem.org.