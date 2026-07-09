New leaders for Richland Two board

From left: Niki Porter, Joe Trapp and Shelley Williams | Photo: Richland Two

COLUMBIA – Richland School District Two’s Board of Trustees elected new officers at its June 24 meeting, naming Niki Porter chair, Joe Trapp vice chair, and Shelley Williams secretary.

The annual reorganization follows board policy to elect leadership during the final meeting in June.

Porter, a former Richland Two teacher and Spring Valley High alumna, has served on the board since 2022. Trapp, also elected in 2022, is a local HVAC business owner and former district substitute teacher. Williams, an instructional leader and literacy coach, joined the board in 2024.