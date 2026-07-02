Midlands STEM to host open house July 7

WINNSBORO – Midlands STEM Charter School will kick off the 2026–2027 school year by welcoming current and prospective families to its first Maverick Family Night on Tuesday, July 7.

The meet-and-greet will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the gymnasium and is designed to give families an opportunity to meet teachers, staff members, board members and the school’s new principal, Christine Corbett.

In addition to meeting school personnel, attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about the school’s vision and goals for the 2026–2027 academic year and ask questions about programs and opportunities available to students.

Representatives from the Charter Institute at Erskine have also been invited to attend the event.