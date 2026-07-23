Johnson named TOW Planning and Development Manager

Johnson

WINNSBORO – Lifelong Fairfield County resident Monica Johnson, has been named Planning and Development Manager for the Town of Winnsboro. Previously with Fairfield County government, she served 11 years in Fairfield County Community Development where she was involved in planning, zoning, code enforcement, and community development. During that time Johnson worked with businesses, developers, and local officials to help guide growth and address the needs of the community.

Johnson holds a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from the University of South Carolina Upstate and recently completed a Master of Science in Geography with a concentration in Urban Planning from Liberty University.

“The Town is excited to welcome Mrs. Monia Johnson as the new Planning and Development Director,” Town of Winnsboro Manager Chris Clauson said. “Monica brings a wealth of local knowledge from her experience with Fairfield County Community Development. Her education, experience, and background will be invaluable in the coming years as the Town and County prepare for the growth ahead.

“I believe planning is about more than regulations. It’s about creating opportunities while preserving the history, character, and sense of community that make Winnsboro such a special place,” Johnson said. “I look forward to working with residents, business owners, property owners, developers, and community partners to encourage responsible growth and investment that benefits both current and future generations.

“Serving the Town of Winnsboro is both an honor and a privilege,” she said. “As a lifelong resident of the county, it is especially meaningful to have the opportunity to serve the community that has been home to my family and me all my life.

I am grateful for the opportunity to give back to the community that has given so much to me, and I look forward to helping build a strong future while preserving the values and traditions that make our community unique.