Jessica Holley takes reins at CFKN

COLUMBIA — Richland School District Two has officially named Jessica Holley as the new principal of the Center for Knowledge and Center for Knowledge North, which operate as two campuses, but one school, under administration of the same principal.

Holley

In a press release, Deputy Superintendent Dr. Marshalynn M. Franklin stated that the district looked for a leader who was “relational, visible, and communicative.”

“Mrs. Holley’s selection is anchored in her deep roots in Richland School District Two and her demonstrated commitment to the success of our students,” Franklin said. “She brings a clear focus on instructional excellence and student achievement.”

Holley takes the helm from outgoing principal Jessica Agee, who has been a fixture at the school for nearly two decades. Agee is transitioning to a district-level role as the Coordinator of Professional Development for Richland Two.

In a heartfelt farewell shared on social media, Agee reflected on her long tenure at the school.

“For 18 years, Center for Knowledge has been my home. I have grown up here,” Agee said. “I have loved every minute, even when it was hard, because I’ve had the opportunity to work alongside the most amazing team and with the most incredible families.”

Agee expressed confidence in the future of the school under Holley’s leadership, noting, “I have no doubt that the next Principal of CFK/CFKN will be welcomed with love and have incredible continued success at such a special place.”

As Holley prepares to step into her new role at the Center for Knowledge North, the district emphasized her ability to balance “high expectations with genuine compassion.”

Parents and students can expect to see Holley on campus as the new school year approaches, as she begins working to “protect what is strong and deepen what is working” within the school’s Core Knowledge model.