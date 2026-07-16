Former Bengal picked in MLB draft

BLYTHEWOOD — Zac Cowan’s ascent from the Blythewood High mound to the top of the college baseball world reached a new peak this weekend as the Cleveland Guardians called his name in the 19th round of the MLB Draft.

Zac Cowan

Taken with the 573rd overall pick, Cowan joins a Guardians organization famously regarded as one of the best in baseball at developing pitching talent. For Cowan, the selection is the culmination of a four-year collegiate journey that saw him evolve from a Southern Conference standout into an All-American on the sport’s biggest stage.

Cowan’s tenure at LSU was defined by his performances in high-leverage moments. During the Tigers’ 2025 run to their eighth national championship, Cowan was indispensable. He finished that season with a 2.94 ERA and 60 strikeouts over 52 innings, earning First-Team All-America honors from the NCBWA.

In the College World Series, Cowan proved he belonged among the elite. He earned the start in a critical 3-1 elimination game against Arkansas, tossing 5.1 innings of one-run ball. The Tigers eventually swept Coastal Carolina in the finals—a series that featured an emotional Blythewood vs. Blythewood matchup. Cowan shared the field with former Bengal teammate Ty Dooley, who played shortstop for the Chanticleers.

“The celebration is hard to put into words,” Cowan said following the 2025 title win. “I just tried to take it in and appreciate it.”

LSU head coach Jay Johnson, who has coached dozens of future MLB players, offered a glowing assessment of Cowan’s professional potential following his draft selection.

“Winner,” Johnson said. “Zac has had a profound impact on LSU Baseball and will make an MLB team very happy. Incredibly solid mental game and feel for who he is as a pitcher. Zac will go down as one of my favorite players of all time.”

Before arriving in Baton Rouge, Cowan spent two seasons at Wofford College, where he put up historic numbers for the Terriers. In 2024, he led the Southern Conference in wins (10) and strikeouts (124), leading the program to its first-ever NCAA Tournament victory. He left Wofford as the SoCon Tournament MVP and an ABCA All-Region selection, having proven he could dominate as a front-line starter.

Before his collegiate days, Cowan was a multi-talented force for the Bengals under former head coach Banks Faulkner. As a senior in 2022, Cowan posted .346 batting average and .495 on base percentage with 20 stolen bases.

In his junior season, he was named the Region Player of the Year and an All-State selection, helping lead Blythewood to a region championship. While he eventually focused on the mound, his athleticism remained a hallmark of his game throughout his collegiate career.

Cowan finished his college career with 292 strikeouts and a 19-11 record over 251.1 innings. In his final season at LSU, he continued to show his versatility, appearing in 17 games and recording 54 strikeouts. His 2026 campaign was highlighted by a dominant May start against South Carolina, where he threw six shutout innings and struck out seven.

Cowan leaves behind a collegiate resume that includes a National Championship ring, multiple All-America honors, and a reputation as one of the toughest competitors to ever come out of the Blythewood program.