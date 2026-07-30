Fairfield First Steps receives $10K grant for summer program

WINNSBORO – Fairfield First Steps received a grant of $10,000 from United Way of the Midlands to be used to hire local kindergarten and 4K teachers for Countdown to Kindergarten and Countdown to 4K summer programs.

“This program includes five home visits, and one classroom visit for students once school begins,” said Patti Wilkes, director of the program. “It helps students and parents make the transition to school much easier, and we are grateful to United Way for their partnership in making a difference in our community.”

Fairfield County School District also partners in the program by providing the home visitation toolkits used by the teachers.